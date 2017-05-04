Cheap gas, huge lineups

Photo: Randy Millis

Hundreds of motorists lined up to snag a big discount on fuel at the grand opening of a new Chevron in West Kelowna.

Customers were offered a 30 cents per litre discount, but the special pricing ended at 10 a.m. Thursday at the new gas bar at Westlake Road and Industrial Avenue.

"We had about 350 customers come in, normally in that time frame we have 50 customers," said Chevron's regional operational manager.

People came flocking, and stores next door said their parking lots were being used for the vehicles.

“Because there are so many of them, they are making a loop through our parking lot until they get to the gas station,” said a Fabricland employee.

Staff were on scene to help guide traffic as customers were waiting to fuel up.

“I got the discount this morning, I probably saved 15 bucks on what I got," said Lyle.

One person said they arrived at 9:20 and were told they would not get the discount, but said they weren't too upset about it.