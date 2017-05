Photo: Dave Ogilvie

An SUV went up in flames overnight in West Kelowna.

The fire happened just after 10:30 p.m. at the end of Marshall Road, near Stevens Road.

It was near a mobile home park, though it's not known if the vehicle belonged to a resident there or if anyone was in the SUV at the time.

Firefighters knocked down the fire, but the vehicle was heavily damaged.

A cause of the fire is not known at this time.

