Jewel to shine at winery

Photo: Mission Hill Family Estate

Mission Hill Family Estate has announced the lineup for this summer's outdoor concert series.

Michael Bolton, Jewel, Chris Botti and the Cowboy Junkies will all perform at the West Kelowna winery.

“A concert performance under the open sky at our outdoor amphitheatre is a truly unforgettable experience,” said owner Anthony von Mandl.

The amphitheatre has majestic mountain and lake views, creating the backdrop for a gorgeous evening of music, wine and cuisine.

“There is something extraordinarily special about this intimate hilltop location,” said Mandl. “We are thrilled to welcome these exceptional musical performers to the winery this summer.”

Cowboy Junkies will perform on July 7, Michael Bolton on July 8, Jewel on July 28 and Chris Botti on Aug. 3.

Tickets go on sale on Wednesday at 10 a.m. on the winery's website or by phone at 250-762-5050.