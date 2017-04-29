41783
39499

West Kelowna  

A bird, a plane, it's..

- | Story: 195712

Just what were those bright, dancing lights spotted in the skies over Kelowna Thursday evening?

A spokesman for Nav Canada at Kelowna International Airport says he was not made aware of anything being picked up on radar, likely ruling out a place of any sort.

Whatever the object, it caught the attention of Trevor Shipalesky and his daughter.

They were driving in West Kelowna near Gorman Bros. mill about 7:30 last evening, when he says his daughter noticed the lights.

"I looked up and saw at least five or six of these balls. They were bouncing up and down, and doing all kinds of weird stuff," he said.

"They were flashing too. I couldn't believe my eyes.  Were they flares, planes, fighter jets? But, I quickly realized they weren't any of those."

Shipalesky says he grabbed his phone, but in his excitement, forgot to push record.

Before he realized he was not filming, Shipalesky said the objects appeared to be below the cloud line, and possible below the mountains.

"They were not making any noise. These things were dead silent."

When he did finally begin to record, Shipalesky said you can see five or six moving in a Vee formation. And, above those, there were three or four more.

To date, no one has been able to provide an explanation as to what the lights may have been.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More West Kelowna News

41713
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All West Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
36520


39641


Real Estate
3044529
3645 Carrington
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$329,900
more details
40969


41682


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Ben
Ben Kelowna SPCA >




37805


Daily Dose – April 29, 2017

Daily Dose
Swing through today’s Daily Dose!
Daily Dose – April 29, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Even babies love this gallery!
Dave Grohl grew closer to his mom after Kurt Cobain’s suicide
Music
Dave Grohl turned to his mother after his bandmate Kurt Cobain...
TGIF Gifs – April 28, 2017
Galleries
Bad luck happens sometimes. Good thing we have gifs for that!
TGIF Gifs – April 28, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Mom’s happen.   Mom makes fun of her daughter dancing...


West Kelowna Quick Links City of West Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
West Kelowna Discussion Forum
District of Peachland
Interior Health
School District 23
Westside Tourism
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38135
39499