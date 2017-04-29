A bird, a plane, it's..

Just what were those bright, dancing lights spotted in the skies over Kelowna Thursday evening?

A spokesman for Nav Canada at Kelowna International Airport says he was not made aware of anything being picked up on radar, likely ruling out a place of any sort.

Whatever the object, it caught the attention of Trevor Shipalesky and his daughter.

They were driving in West Kelowna near Gorman Bros. mill about 7:30 last evening, when he says his daughter noticed the lights.

"I looked up and saw at least five or six of these balls. They were bouncing up and down, and doing all kinds of weird stuff," he said.

"They were flashing too. I couldn't believe my eyes. Were they flares, planes, fighter jets? But, I quickly realized they weren't any of those."

Shipalesky says he grabbed his phone, but in his excitement, forgot to push record.

Before he realized he was not filming, Shipalesky said the objects appeared to be below the cloud line, and possible below the mountains.

"They were not making any noise. These things were dead silent."

When he did finally begin to record, Shipalesky said you can see five or six moving in a Vee formation. And, above those, there were three or four more.

To date, no one has been able to provide an explanation as to what the lights may have been.