Beautifying West Kelowna

Photo: City of West Kelowna

More than 100 volunteers from around the community will be out in force Saturday giving West Kelowna a spring clean.

Volunteers will join West Kelowna staff in roaming the streets, picking up litter and debris from the roadside to help make the city sparkle.

New this year is an invasive weed pull along the roadside leading to Rose Valley Reservoir. Last year, approximately 100 volunteers participated.

Volunteers are treated to a barbecue lunch in the Westbank Lions Hall parking lot after the clean-up.

Motorists and cyclists are asked to please use extra caution on the roads between 9 and 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

For more information regarding the Volunteer Community Cleanup, call 778-797-8800.