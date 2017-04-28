41776

West Kelowna  

Beautifying West Kelowna

- | Story: 195709

More than 100 volunteers from around the community will be out in force Saturday giving West Kelowna a spring clean.

Volunteers will join West Kelowna staff in roaming the streets, picking up litter and debris from the roadside to help make the city sparkle.

New this year is an invasive weed pull along the roadside leading to Rose Valley Reservoir. Last year, approximately 100 volunteers participated.

Volunteers are treated to a barbecue lunch in the Westbank Lions Hall parking lot after the clean-up. 

Motorists and cyclists are asked to please use extra caution on the roads between 9 and 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

For more information regarding the Volunteer Community Cleanup, call 778-797-8800.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More West Kelowna News

41382
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All West Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
41513


39641


Real Estate
3031475
Lakeside Living at Gellatly Place!
$399,900
more details
38024


39503


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Ben
Ben Kelowna SPCA >




40513


TGIF Gifs – April 28, 2017

Galleries
Bad luck happens sometimes. Good thing we have gifs for that!   Bad luck. Everyone’s first supporter untitled...
TGIF Gifs – April 28, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Mom’s happen.   Mom makes fun of her daughter dancing...
Insanely committed soccer ref drops into the splits to avoid the ball
Must Watch
Not wanting to interrupt the Iowa Rush championship game, this...
Orlando Bloom is ‘over’ his naked paddle boarding photos
Showbiz
British actor Orlando Bloom has urged the media to move on from...
This musical instrument makes all the horror movie sounds that send a shiver down your spine
Must Watch
This hodgepodge of an instrument consists of bowed metal rules,


West Kelowna Quick Links City of West Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
West Kelowna Discussion Forum
District of Peachland
Interior Health
School District 23
Westside Tourism
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38020
39499