West Kelowna  

Roof cut to remove driver

Fire crews used the Jaws of Life to extract a driver following a two-vehicle crash on Main Street in West Kelowna late Friday morning.

The crash sent one of the vehicles onto the sidewalk.

Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to remove the roof of the sedan to get the trapped driver out.

Jordon at Retro Thrift, across the street from the crash, said he heard a loud squeal, then saw the car cross two lanes of traffic, jump onto the sidewalk, and hit a pole in front of Star Buds.

He didn't see what caused the incident.

There is no word on the condition of the driver.

