Crash closes Connector

Photo: DriveBC

UPDATE: 10:25 p.m.

The Okanagan Connector remains closed in the eastbound direction, but the westbound lanes have now reopened following a vehicle crash.

ORIGINAL: 9:55 p.m.

A vehicle crash has closed the Okanagan Connector in both directions Thursday night.

The crash occurred at about 9:30 p.m., two kilometres west of the Elkhart Road exit on Highway 97C.

DriveBC has no estimated time of reopening at this time.

The cause of the crash and extent of any injuries is unknown at this time.