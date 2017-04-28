Probation for wildfire looter

Photo: Facebook Niso Kamhakoataew

The man who broke into an evacuated home during the Smith Creek wildfire in the summer of 2014 can avoid a criminal record if he abides by his probation terms for the next 18 months.

Niso Kamhakoataew was sentenced Thursday after he was found guilty last December of breaking and entering into an evacuated home on West Kelowna's Cobblestone Road July 17.

The owner of the home returned once the evacuation order was lifted to find her house had been broken into and several bottles of alcohol were missing.

RCMP Sgt. Sherrie Brunelle testified in November that she recovered several fingerprints from the home that matched Kamhakoataew's.

He was arrested five months later. He was 21 at the time.

Kamhakoataew was given a conditional discharge Thursday, along with 18 months of probation, 30 hours of community service and a $200 victim surcharge fine.

The conditional discharge means Kamhakoataew's charges will be completely discharged if he abides by his probation conditions and remains out of trouble for the next 18 months.

Kamhakoataew has no prior criminal record.