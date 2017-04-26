North Westside flood watch

Photo: Contributed

There has been some localized flooding reported in areas of the rural North Westside.

Flooding has been contained to the Valley of the Sun subdivision.

As creeks and streams continue to rise from rain and a melting snowpack, members of North Westside Fire Rescue continue to monitor the situation.

Property owners are reminded it is their responsibility to take the necessary steps – and have the proper equipment in place – to deal with flooding.

Sandbags and sand are available at the firehall in Killiney Beach for residents concerned about flooding on their property.

Residents in the North Westside Fire Protection Area wishing to report new flooding should contact 911 and ask for North Westside Fire Rescue.