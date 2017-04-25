Guilty in US drug smuggling

Photo: Contributed Kevin Kerfoot

A Surrey man pleaded guilty to drug smuggling charges in the United States Tuesday, nine months after a key witness in the trial was shot eight times in West Kelowna in a brazen drive-by bicycle shooting.

Kevin Kerfoot, 53, pleaded guilty in a Seattle court on Tuesday to organizing a plot to smuggle cocaine into Canada in 2005, according to U.S. Attorney Annette Hayes.

Kerfoot had fought extradition from Canada to the U.S. for several years, but the Supreme Court of Canada dismissed his case last December.

Police stopped a car on a Washington State highway in October 2005 after noticing it was driving erratically. A police dog discovered 41 kilograms of cocaine in the vehicle.

Several members of a smuggling ring were arrested, and Kerfoot was identified as the head of the operation.

On Aug. 2, 2016, Reginald Purdom was shot eight times in his chest, leg and hand by a man riding a bicycle, while driving near Highway 97 and Hudson Road. He survived the shooting.

Purdom, who pleaded guilty in 2006 in Washington state to conspiracy to distribute cocaine and ecstasy, was listed as a key witness for the U.S. government in Kerfoot's smuggling case.

Purdom had identified Kerfoot as the head of the smuggling operation to investigators after he was caught bringing 24,000 ecstasy pills across the Canada-U.S. border by boat, to trade for the 41 kg of cocaine.

He served 54 months in jail after pleading guilty in 2006.

The West Kelowna shooting took place two weeks after Kerfoot lost his B.C. Court of Appeal bid to halt his extradition.

Tyrone McGee, 29, faces several charges from the shooting, including attempted murder. A three-day preliminary inquiry for McGee is scheduled to begin on June 19 in Kelowna court.

Kerfoot, meanwhile, faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison for his role in the cocaine smuggling plot.

Other members of the smuggling ring were handed sentences between three and six and a half years. All have been released since serving their sentences.

- With files from The Canadian Press and The Vancouver Sun