Too wet for fish even

Photo: RDCO

The popular 'Go Fish' fish stocking program at Shannon Lake has been postponed due to “unprecedented” high water levels.

While the stocking of about 500 young rainbow trout at the West Kelowna lake was planned for this Sunday, the water level has forced the event to be postponed by a week.

“We’ve never seen Shannon Lake so high, and as a result, the net that’s used to keep fish in for the youth fishery, isn’t long or deep enough to do the job this year,” said Bruce Smith, communications officer with the Regional District of Central Okanagan. “Our Peachland Sportsmen’s Association volunteers are busy making modifications and plan to put the net in soon.”

While the Shannon Lake event has been postponed, the RDCO says the Hall Road fishing pond in Mission Creek Regional Park will still be stocked on April 30.

The stocking will continue every weekend until June 18.

Kids can view the hundreds of fish being dumped into the lake, and those under 15 years can try their hand at catching one 25-30 centimetre long rainbow trout per day, without a fishing licence.

This Sunday's Go Fish event at Hall Road fishing pond will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.