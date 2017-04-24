41677
West Kelowna  

Smoke over Rose Valley

Residents of Rose Valley may be seeing smoke in the hills.

A concerned resident said she called 911 to report fire burning in Rose Valley Regional Park, across from Peak Point Drive, just off Westlake Road. 

Jan Newmarch says she can see smoke billowing from the bush, about 300 metres from the road.

The B.C. Wildfire Service is conducting a controlled debris burn in the park today, but it is listed as being above Bear Creek Road, off Bowes and Pettman Roads in West Kelowna. 

They are burning in a 10-hectare section of the park, so that is the likely source of the smoke, though that has not yet been confirmed.

Another controlled burn is underway in Black Mountain Regional Park. The park is closed to the public during the fuel management work.

