Fire guts Peachland home

Dustin Godfrey

A portion of a Peachland home was gutted in a structure fire on Vernon Ave. Sunday afternoon.

It’s not clear at this point how the fire started, but firefighters on scene say no humans were injured in the fire. However, a pet is still unaccounted for.

The right side of the house has been severely damaged in the blaze, which, at one point, appeared to be fully involved.

The roof of the house has shown signs of collapsing in the roof, as firefighters wrap up extinguishing the fire.

Castanet will provide more details as they become available.

–with files from Alanna Kelly