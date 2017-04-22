Dirt bike victim mourned

Photo: Contributed

The young man killed in a dirt bike accident above Bear Creek last week is being remembered as a man who loved the great outdoors.

The body of Dylan James Gordon Smith, 23, a native of Regina, was discovered last Thursday about 7km into the bush by two other dirt bikers.

Smith is being described as a man who "fell in love with the outdoors at a young age."

"His favourite activities were mountain biking, dirt biking, travelling the world, and sleeping under the stars in his 'Hennessy Hammock.'

"His truck, 'Earl' took him anywhere he wanted to go. This allowed Dylan to spend his time building and fixing trails to ride, and allow other riders to enjoy. His salt of the earth attitude and genuine demeanour was appreciated by anyone that met him."

His obituary says his greatest wish for his grieving family and friends would be to find solace in nature wherever, and whenever you can.

Dylan Smith was found laying face up by himself in a mud bog with a creek running through it. His bike had him pinned to the ground.

The family expressed their appreciation for the assistance of first responders, the West Kelowna RCMP and volunteers and operators of the Central Okanagan Search and Rescue, who respectfully and painstakingly recovered Dylan.