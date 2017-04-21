Trash ruining scenic drive

40744
A West Kelowna resident is disgusted over the garbage that has been left along Glenrosa Road.

Doreen Zyderveld-Hagel was travelling on what used to be a scenic drive but the mess she saw was worse than anything she’s seen.

“I saw a car seat thrown into the ditch to my left, and a roof rack to my right, along with trees deliberately cut down,” she said.

“The vandals left an empty Tim Horton's cup nearby.  Further up the road, near the Water Shed, NW of the abandoned Crystal Mountain Resort, I found some wooden fencing torn apart, along with a vandalized hunting shack.”

The garbage was just past the Telemark Cross Country Ski Resort according to Zyderveld-Hagel.

Just a few months ago she found beer cans and an extinguished camp fire with a gas can in in.

Zyderveld-Hagel said she's been eager to explore the backwoods near her home on Upper Glenrosa but the deplorable state the once lovely forest is in is ruining it for her.

She suggested placing a video surveillance camera to try to find who is creating the mess.

But in the meantime, said she will clean up the mess.

“I am willing to clean up the mess with some help of other volunteers,” she said. “If anyone would be willing to help that would be great.”

 

