40745
40399

West Kelowna  

Lightbulb starts fire

- | Story: 194985

Madison Erhardt

Fire crews were called to the scene of a minor house fire in West Kelowna just after 10:30 a.m.

The incident was reported as a structure fire on Bridal Hill Lane.

"It looks like we have a primary cause already. A lightbulb has heated up some paper towel, which ignited," said assistant fire chief Bren Watson.

"The fire got so hot that it burned through the water line, which helped us control the fire," he added. 

No one was injured in the fire. 

"It's a safe scene. The fire is out, and it is looking good," said Watson. 

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More West Kelowna News

41382
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All West Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
41513


39641


Real Estate
3032761
Income houses ($700+ cashflow/mo)
$79,000
more details
40969


39806


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Calli
Calli Kelowna SPCA >




40023


Ewan McGregor piled on the pounds for dual Fargo role

Showbiz
Ewan McGregor piled on the pounds rather than relying on prosthetics for his dual role in the new season of Fargo. The 46-year-old...
Goat parkour is a thing
Must Watch
These goats will put teenagers everywhere to shame.
Nicki Minaj facing criticism for keeping Westminster Bridge scenes in No Frauds
Music
Nicki Minaj is facing criticism for failing to cut scenes of...
Tips on how to survive Coachella
Must Watch
If you ever get FOMO (“Fear of missing out”), this...
Best of Seven Fitness Girls – April 20, 2017
Galleries
So it’s time to start getting rid of our winter bods. A new...


West Kelowna Quick Links City of West Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
West Kelowna Discussion Forum
District of Peachland
Interior Health
School District 23
Westside Tourism
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38899