Lightbulb starts fire

Madison Erhardt

Fire crews were called to the scene of a minor house fire in West Kelowna just after 10:30 a.m.

The incident was reported as a structure fire on Bridal Hill Lane.

"It looks like we have a primary cause already. A lightbulb has heated up some paper towel, which ignited," said assistant fire chief Bren Watson.

"The fire got so hot that it burned through the water line, which helped us control the fire," he added.

No one was injured in the fire.

"It's a safe scene. The fire is out, and it is looking good," said Watson.