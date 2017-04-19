41431
West Kelowna  

Truck engulfed in flames

Madison Erhardt

A truck went up in flames just after 2 p.m. on Campbell Road in West Kelowna, near the Okanagan Lake floating bridge. 

The driver of the vehicle said: "I pulled over, grabbed the fire extinguisher right away and couldn't control it."

"(It) looks like the gentleman was just crossing the bridge. He smelled fuel and he pulled over the truck onto the on ramp to keep it off the highway. He noticed smoke coming from the hood, but by the time he had the chance to look and check it out, the fire had spread," said Capt. Pat Harmata of West Kelowna Fire Rescue.

The driver was not injured, but the cab of truck was totalled. 

