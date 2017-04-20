41607
West Kelowna  

Better signs welcome all

West Kelowna Coun. Bryden Winsby didn't go so far as to say I told you so.

But, the West Kelowna councillor said he was happy the city decided not to go the cheap way again in replacing its two entrance signs.

The current signs, erected in 2010, have begun to fall apart and need replacing.

They were originally supposed to be made of wood, however, to save money, they were built out of aluminum with vinyl graphics.

"We went the cheap route. We've come full circle, and I'm so happy," said Winsby when council voted to replace the signs with cedar.

The new signs will also include vandal-proof solar lighting.

"We didn't realize how sought after it was by the criminal element. We have had all of our components in one nature or another stolen over time," park supervisor Stacey Harding told council.

"In one case, they cut the entire pole down."

The city will produce the signs themselves.

