Skate park's a winner

Photo: Contributed

West Kelowna's new amphitheatre and skate park have been recognized for their construction excellence.

The new facilities were recently presented the 2017 Facility Excellence Award by the BC Recreation and Parks Association.

"The city's new amphitheatre and skate park beautifully illustrate how much recreation, parks, physical activity and the cultural sector can contribute to a high quality of life in our communities,” said association CEO Rebecca Tunnacliffe.

“These projects are obviously well-loved and appreciated by residents and visitors alike and will serve their community for many, many years to come.”

Both facilities opened in the summer of last year.

The skate park replaced the 30-year park, while the amphitheatre, cut into the bank at Memorial Park, provides formalized seating and access stairs for musical events throughout the summer.

“We knew these projects would win the hearts of our residents and visitors and we continue to receive compliments on both of these amenities,” said Mayor Doug Findlater.

“It is especially gratifying to be presented with this award by the BC Recreation and Parks Association for our work at Memorial Park and on behalf of all who were involved with the project, I thank the BCRPA for this recognition.”