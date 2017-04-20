Wine trail delayed a year

Photo: Contributed

Construction on the second phase of the Boucherie Road Wine Trail has been delayed by a year.

West Kelowna staff suggested waiting until 2018 to allow all the utility and road work to be completed at the same time, rather than risk having the road dug up over an extended period of time.

It was also suggested the extra time would give the city more time to obtain rights of way from property owners on the affected stretch of Boucherie Road from Stuart to Ogden roads.

Staff also believes the city may get a more favourable price when it puts the project out for tender.

Construction of the second phase of the wine trail is expected to include utility upgrades, a roundabout at Hudson and Boucherie roads, plus a second roundabout or additional turning lanes at Anders road, depending on cost.

A separated bike lane and sidewalks on one side fronting development is also proposed.

Council is also expected to discuss at a later date, a decision to close off access from both Skyline and Stevenson roads.

Mayor Doug Findlater said council has received some negative feedback from residents in those areas about closing access to Boucherie, and hoped to discuss that when appropriate.

While the project was put on hold, staff will look at the prospect of constructing a temporary right turn lane from Hudson onto Boucherie at the urging of Coun. Rosalind Neis.

"Coming here today, at about 3:30, there was quite a lineup on Hudson Road, I would say almost down to the church," said Neis.

"It was all held up by one car trying to turn left. Is there any opportunity to add a right hand turning lane on Hudson for the next year, until this project is complete?"

Staff said they would look into the request and report back within a month.