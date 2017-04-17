41614
40400

West Kelowna  

Minor mudslide on Hwy 97

- | Story: 194681

Emergency crews responded to a minor mudslide in Peachland Monday afternoon, causing some gridlock along Highway 97.

A witness says the slide at Highway 97 and Princeton Ave. was minor, largely affecting traffic due to the cleanup process, with a large puddle created in the slide.

It's not clear when the road is expected to be cleared up at this point.

Monday's slide marks the second this year, with a larger slide in January taking out a chunk of Renfrew Road. That section of road opened up to traffic again on Thursday last week.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More West Kelowna News

41225
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All West Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
36520


39641


Real Estate
2996526
1374 McBride Road
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$799,000
more details
39830


40259


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Mouse
Mouse Kelowna SPCA >




39806


“Of course I’ve launched a boat before!”

Must Watch
It’s going to be a long fishing season
Monday Eats! – April 17, 2017
Galleries
How was your Easter feast? Good? Probably not as good as some of...
Monday Eats! – April 17, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Sorry if we just ruined your lunch (or dinner) plans!
Matt Damon’s six-year-old daughter stung by jellyfish on holiday
Showbiz
Matt Damon's six-year-old daughter was attended to by...
Watch the world record longest domino line fall… And fall some more… And keep falling…
Must Watch
A little poking around on YouTube will tell you that the world...


West Kelowna Quick Links City of West Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
West Kelowna Discussion Forum
District of Peachland
Interior Health
School District 23
Westside Tourism
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
34937