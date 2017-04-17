Minor mudslide on Hwy 97

Photo: David Ogilvie

Emergency crews responded to a minor mudslide in Peachland Monday afternoon, causing some gridlock along Highway 97.

A witness says the slide at Highway 97 and Princeton Ave. was minor, largely affecting traffic due to the cleanup process, with a large puddle created in the slide.

It's not clear when the road is expected to be cleared up at this point.

Monday's slide marks the second this year, with a larger slide in January taking out a chunk of Renfrew Road. That section of road opened up to traffic again on Thursday last week.