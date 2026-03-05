WHL News

Rockets dump Spokane, soar past Cougars in the Western Conference

Rockets surge into second

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor Ryan Oothoudt scores during the Rockets 5-2 win

The Kelowna Rockets have had several chances since Christmas to move past one of the top two teams in the WHL’s BC Division, but have come up short every time.

They finally got the job done Wednesday night.

In what could have been a first round playoff preview, the Rockets held on in the third to beat the visiting Spokane Chiefs 5-2 and leapfrog the Prince George Cougars into second in the BC Division and third in the Western Conference.

“You take away the third period in Wenatchee and we’ve played some good hockey in the last month,” said head coach Derrick Martin.

“I’m proud of the group for getting back to it. I thought we played really good in the first period, I liked our energy.

“The second period you could feel the emotion in the rink with two teams that are potentially going to see each other in a couple of weeks.

“Some penalty trouble in the third period we have to clean up, but overall I liked the stick-to-it-iveness of our group.”

Again, it was a strong start that got the crowd into it early. Shane Smith in the bumper buried his 28th on the power play off a slick three-way passing play with Vojtech Cihar and Tij Iginla.

Cihar had his fingerprints all over the 2-0 goal, finding Ryan Oothoudt with a 100 foot stretch pass. The rookie made no mistake on the breakaway, beating Carter Esler high blocker side.

The Rockets also came out hitting in the first period in what turned out to be a hard hitting, chippy affair most of the night.

“I think it’s part of our identity. We’re a big, physical team and when we’re playing our best hockey, I think we bring that to the rink.

“I think it was important to see that in our group tonight. I like how we were finishing checks.

“We were led in that category by our captain Carson Wetsch and Dawson Gerwing. I don’t like a lot of the non-physical penalties we took, but the physicality in our group is an important piece of what we do moving forward.”

Keith McInnis in the opening minute of the second and Wetsch on a spectacular individual effort when he won a battle on the end board, moved to the front of the net and lifted a backhand past Esler made it 4-0 before the midway mark of the second.

Spokane got one back before the end of the second and, with the help of some undisciplined penalties, took the game over in the third. Chase Harrington brought the visitors to within two at the tail end of a controversial five-minute checking to the head penalty assessed to Nate Corbet.

But Harrison Boettiger, easily the best player on the ice in the third, slammed the door.

His best stop came off Logan Wormald on a shorthanded breakaway with the Rockets still clinging to that 4-2 lead.

“It was a big moment in the game. If he scored there who knows…so I try to recognize those moments and come up big in those moments,” said Boettiger.

“He tried to go five-hole and I got him.”

Boettiger faced 34 shots on the night, half of those in the final period. Certainly easy to keep your concentration when you face that much rubber.

“It was a quiet night before that so for me it was just trying to stay focused and take it one shot at a time, but the team is really good in front of me sometimes, and tonight was one of those nights.”

Wednesday’s game begins a busy stretch of four games in five nights.

They are off Thursday before getting ready to host Vancouver Friday and Victoria Saturday before travelling to Langley for a return engagement with the Giants Sunday.

“We’ve been managing that all year long,” said Martin about this crucial stretch of games.

“I think our group is in pretty good shape and we’ll make sure we taper the group tomorrow then get ready to build up for three-in-three.

“A lot of it will be how we manage our bench in the first and second game of the weekend and start of that is staying disciplined and staying out of the penalty box.”