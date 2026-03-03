286424
Penticton Vees player to join Seattle Kraken for the 2026-27 season

The Penticton Vees' alternate captain will begin his pro hockey career with the Seattle Kraken.

General manager Jason Botterill announced that the team has signed forward Ryden Evers to a three-year entry-level contract of $1.07M starting in the 2026-27 season.

Evers was a free agent after going undrafted by the NHL.

“We’re excited to have Ryden join our organization,” Botterill said in a news release. “His development has continued to improve over the years, turning him into a responsible two-way center that brings size and skill to the group.”

Evers, as the alternate captain for the Vees, has amassed 69 points in 58 games this season.

Originally from Burnaby, Evers has played in the Canadian Sports School Hockey League and the BCHL.

