WHL News
Penticton Vees player to join Seattle Kraken for the 2026-27 season
Kraken sign Vees player
Photo: Kraken PR / @SeattleKrakenPR
Seattle Kraken sign Penticton Vees' Ryden Evers to a three year entry-level contract
The Penticton Vees' alternate captain will begin his pro hockey career with the Seattle Kraken.
General manager Jason Botterill announced that the team has signed forward Ryden Evers to a three-year entry-level contract of $1.07M starting in the 2026-27 season.
Evers was a free agent after going undrafted by the NHL.
“We’re excited to have Ryden join our organization,” Botterill said in a news release. “His development has continued to improve over the years, turning him into a responsible two-way center that brings size and skill to the group.”
Evers, as the alternate captain for the Vees, has amassed 69 points in 58 games this season.
Originally from Burnaby, Evers has played in the Canadian Sports School Hockey League and the BCHL.
More WHL articles
Hockey Links
- Kelowna Rockets
- West Kelowna Warriors
- Penticton Vees
- Vernon Vipers
- Kelowna Chiefs
- Kelowna Minor Hockey
- West Kelowna Minor Hockey
- Penticton Minor Hockey
- Vernon Minor Hockey
- Winfield Minor Hockey
- Pacific Adult Hockey League
- Kelowna Ball Hockey League
- Field Hockey Okanagan
- Okanagan Rockets
- Kelowna Heat Spring Hockey
- Okanagan Jr Warriors
- Canadian Hockey Enterprises
- Okanagan Hockey Group
- The Rink
- Canadian Sport School Hockey League
- BCHL | KIJHL | WHL | NHL
Cover your team's games! Write up a story and email us [email protected] for publication here.
Previous Stories
- Blazers back in win column Feb 28
- Vees set new wins record Feb 28
- Rockets run streak to six Feb 27
- Blazers routed in Everett Feb 27
- Vees fall to Blades 5-3 Feb 26
- Rockets win defensive battle Feb 25
- Vees headed to playoffs Feb 25
- Rockets look to keep rolling Feb 24
- Vees make history with win Feb 22
- Cup seeking volunteers Feb 22
- Rockets roll, sweep Blazers Feb 21
- Rockets edge Blazers in OT Feb 20
© 2026 Castanet.net