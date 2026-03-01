Blazers erupt late, hang on to snap six-game skid with 4-3 win over Giants
Blazers back in win column
The Kamloops Blazers erupted for three goals in the third period on Saturday to snap a six-game losing streak with a 4-3 win over the Vancouver Giants.
Ty Coupland, Ty Bonkowski, Vit Zahejsky and Josh Evaschesen scored for the Blazers. Misha Volotovskii, Ryan Lin and Sam Charko scored for the Giants.
The Giants opened the scoring at 6:11 of the first period and the Blazers answered back quickly.
It stayed 1-1 until 3:28 into the third period, when Bonkowski broke the tie and the floodgates.
Zahejsky and Evaschesen scored power-play goals in quick succession a few minutes later, and Logan Edmonstone was able to close the door after the Giants got within a goal.
Edmonstone made 30 saves on 33 shots. Burke Hood stopped 40 of 44 Kamloops shots in net for the Giants.
Announced attendance at Sandman Centre was 3,852.
With the win, their first since Feb. 7, the Blazers improve to 26-21-7-5, which has them fifth in the WHL’s Western Conference.
The Blazers have nine games remaining in their regular season, starting on Tuesday, when the Seattle Thunderbirds will visit Sandman Centre.
