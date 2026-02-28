Penticton Vees set new CHL record after 3-2 win over the Prince Albert Raiders
Vees set new wins record
When the Penticton Vees earned their 38th victory on Friday night, they officially set a new CHL expansion wins record.
The Vees took on the top team in the WHL Eastern Conference, which ended in a 3-2 shootout victory over the Prince Albert Raiders.
The Raiders opened the scoring in the first period, taking advantage of a powerplay off the stick of Brayden Cootes.
The Vees would tie it up in the second period, with Matteo Danis shooting the puck through the five-hole on Raiders goaltender Michal Orsulak.
After the Raiders re-took the lead, Nolan Stevenson matched it with a shot into the back of the net on a power play to make the score 2-2 heading into overtime.
Neither team scored in overtime, pushing it to a shootout between the teams. Louie Wehmann was the only scorer through six rounds of a shootout, winning the game for the Vees by a 3-2 score.
The Vees finish off their six-game road trip in Moose Jaw Saturday night, with puck drop at 4 p.m. PST
