Kelowna Rockets score five straight in 5-1 win over Wenatchee
Rockets run streak to six
For the first time in six games the Kelowna Rockets did not hit the scoreboard first.
But falling behind didn’t deter a team that has been playing its most confident stretch of games all season.
The Rockets spotted the Wenatchee Wild a 1-0 lead then stored back with five straight in a convincing 5-1 win before 4,286 at Prospera Place.
On a night when Tij Iginla saw his goal streak halted at five games, it was captain Carson Wetsch who picked up the mantle.
Wetsch had two with Mazden Leslie, Connor Pankratz and Nate Corbet all adding a goal and an assist. Iginla and Rowan Guest each had a couple of helpers.
Friday’s win came on a night when both Prince George and Penticton also picked up wins on their eastern road trip.
The Rockets remain a point back of the Cougars with a game in hand.
Kelowna concludes their home-and-home in Wenatchee Saturday while the Cougars head into Prince Albert to face the Eastern Conference leading Raiders to close out their long road trip.
More WHL articles
- Kelowna Rockets
- West Kelowna Warriors
- Penticton Vees
- Vernon Vipers
- Kelowna Chiefs
- Kelowna Minor Hockey
- West Kelowna Minor Hockey
- Penticton Minor Hockey
- Vernon Minor Hockey
- Winfield Minor Hockey
- Pacific Adult Hockey League
- Kelowna Ball Hockey League
- Field Hockey Okanagan
- Okanagan Rockets
- Kelowna Heat Spring Hockey
- Okanagan Jr Warriors
- Canadian Hockey Enterprises
- Okanagan Hockey Group
- The Rink
- Canadian Sport School Hockey League
- BCHL | KIJHL | WHL | NHL
Cover your team's games! Write up a story and email us [email protected] for publication here.
Previous Stories
- Blazers routed in Everett Feb 27
- Vees fall to Blades 5-3 Feb 26
- Rockets win defensive battle Feb 25
- Vees headed to playoffs Feb 25
- Rockets look to keep rolling Feb 24
- Vees make history with win Feb 22
- Cup seeking volunteers Feb 22
- Rockets roll, sweep Blazers Feb 21
- Rockets edge Blazers in OT Feb 20
- Vees on their way to records Feb 17
- Rockets cruise by Ams Feb 16
- Blazers fall 4-2 in matinee Feb 16