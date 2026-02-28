WHL News

Kelowna Rockets score five straight in 5-1 win over Wenatchee

Rockets run streak to six

For the first time in six games the Kelowna Rockets did not hit the scoreboard first.

But falling behind didn’t deter a team that has been playing its most confident stretch of games all season.

The Rockets spotted the Wenatchee Wild a 1-0 lead then stored back with five straight in a convincing 5-1 win before 4,286 at Prospera Place.

On a night when Tij Iginla saw his goal streak halted at five games, it was captain Carson Wetsch who picked up the mantle.

Wetsch had two with Mazden Leslie, Connor Pankratz and Nate Corbet all adding a goal and an assist. Iginla and Rowan Guest each had a couple of helpers.

Friday’s win came on a night when both Prince George and Penticton also picked up wins on their eastern road trip.

The Rockets remain a point back of the Cougars with a game in hand.

Kelowna concludes their home-and-home in Wenatchee Saturday while the Cougars head into Prince Albert to face the Eastern Conference leading Raiders to close out their long road trip.