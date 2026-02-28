Blazers allow eight goals on 45 shots, fall to first-place Silvertips
Blazers routed in Everett
The Kamloops Blazers surrendered eight goals on 45 shots on Friday in a lopsided loss to the WHL-leading Everett Silvertips.
Josh Evaschesen, Cooper Moore and Tommy Lafreniere were the goal scorers for the Blazers. Matias Vanhanen (2), Julius Miettinen (3), Carter Bear, Luke Vlooswyk and Lukas Kaplan scored for the Silvertips.
The Blazers opened the scoring midway through the first period, but they trailed 3-2 by the first intermission. Everett led 6-3 after two periods, and two goals in the third made it an 8-2 final.
Ivan Kufterins made 37 saves on 45 shots in net for the Blazers. Anders Miller stopped 30 of 33 Kamloops shots.
Announced attendance at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Wash., was 7,519.
With the loss, the Blazers drop to 25-21-7-5 on the season, good for sixth in the WHL’s Western Conference. The Silvertips, meanwhile, improved to 48-7-2-1, tops in the conference and five points up on the Eastern Conference-leading Prince Albert Raiders.
The Blazers are back in action on Saturday, when they will host the Vancouver Giants at Sandman Centre.
