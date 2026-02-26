Penticton Vees drop a win in a 5-3 defeat against the Saskatoon Blades
Vees fall to Blades 5-3
The Penticton Vees will need to keep fighting to try and break the CHL expansion wins record, after facing a 5-3 defeat on Wednesday night in Saskatoon against the Blades.
Penticton is trying to beat the wins record set by Longueuil (QMJHL) in the 1982/83 season.
The Blades began their streak on goals on with a power play shot 15 minutes into the first period. Their second goal followed in the second period, when the puck bounced off a couple of legs to take a 2-0 lead.
After Saskatoon scored another, the Vees tried to catch up with a goal from Matteo Danis off a rebound out of the air to make the score 3-1.
Then Sam Drancak deflected an Ethan Weber shot over the shoulder of Saskatoon goaltender Evan Gardner to make it 3-2 before the third period.
Penticton tried to catch up, but the Blades scored on another power play and then into an empty net.
Diego Johnson would add one more on for the Vees late in the third to make the final score 5-3.
The Vees are in Prince Albert to take on the East-leading Raiders on Friday, puck drop at 5 p.m. PST.
