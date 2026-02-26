Kelowna Rockets win their fifth straight, dumping Seattle 3-2

WHL News

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor

You can make it a season-high five straight for the Kelowna Rockets.

It wasn’t a masterpiece by any stretch of the imagination, but the Rockets played sound defensively and cashed in on the few opportunities they did have in beating the Seattle Thunderbirds 4-1 Wednesday night at Prospera Place.

The Rockets again got off to a fast start, taking a 2-0 lead on first period goals from Mazden Leslie and Carson Wetsch.

There wasn’t much after that.

“They’ve played some really good hockey as of late so we knew there weren’t going to be a ton of chances - I didn’t think it would be a 40 shot night,” said head coach Derrick Martin.

“I thought we made some poor decisions in the neutral zone that cost us some entry time, but I also didn’t think five-on-five we gave up a whole bunch.

“I thought a lot of the stuff five-on-five was from distance and if he (Harrison Boettiger) can face stuff from distance he’s definitely going to give us a chance.”

The Rockets parade to the penalty box in the second period certainly didn’t help the flow in a period in which the Rockets managed just four shots.

But, they shut things down for the most part in the third period and got a fortuitous bounce for the 3-1 goal that all but sealed the win.

On the play, Tig Iginla intercepted a clearing pass. His shot sailed over the net, hit the end glass, bounced off the top of the net then off goaltender Grayson Malinoski’s helmet.

Owen Folstrom found the empty net from between the dots deep in his own end to ice it.

“That’s a big thing with winning hockey teams, you always find a way to win,” said Wetsch, who had an assist to go along with his goal.

“It was a test of character for us tonight and we went through it.”

After Leslie opened the scoring from the slot, Wetsch made it 2-0 with a seeing-eye backhand into the top corner from in tight. The captain credited the work of his teammates for that one.

“That was all Cihar. He goes in, forechecks the puck, creates a turnover, hits Maz (Leslie) and he throws it out.

“If you watch the video he drives that back post, takes the D-man right out of the play for me to walk out, so I give all the credit to him on that goal.”

Over the course of this five game winning streak, the Rockets have not only jumped out to quick leads, outsourcing the opposition 13-1 in the first period, but, over the past three have shut down the opposition 4-1 in the third or overtime when entering the final period either tied or up just a goal.

“We talk a lot about the maturity of our group and, I think as the year has gone on we have grown more and more mature with that.

“In October or November we might find a way to give that one away, so that is a testament to our guys.

“I don’t think anyone is sitting in there saying that was the Mona Lisa of our season but a win is a win and they are important this time of the year.”

This win was also important in that it came on a night when both the Prince George Cougars and Penticton Vees were losing.

The Rockets are just a single point in back of the Cougars for third in the Western Conference with a game in hand.

The Rockets get another crack at the Wenatchee Wild with home-and-home games this weekend beginning Friday at Prospera Place while the Cougars conclude their East Division road trip in Saskatoon Friday and Prince Albert Saturday.