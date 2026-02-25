WHL News

Penticton Vees 3-1 victory over the Swift Current Broncos secures them a WHL playoff spot

Vees headed to playoffs

Photo: Ed Fonger Penticton Vees cinch playoff spot

The Penticton Vees' first year in the WHL continues to grow in success, as their 3-1 victory over the Swift Current Broncos has earned them their first playoff spot.

With the Vees' latest win on Tuesday, they have tied the CHL record for wins by an expansion team with 37. The Vees hope to break the record set by Longueuil (QMJHL) in the 1982/83 season on Wednesday against Saskatoon.

Penticton ended up outshooting the Broncos 12-1 in the first period but were unable to score.

Brady Birnie would get the first goal for Penticton and the only goal in the second period.

The Vees added to their lead off with a shot that went off the stick of Matteo Danis before the Broncos made it 2-1 in the third.

Ryden Evers put the puck into an empty net to make the fina scorel 3-1.

The Vees are in Saskatoon on Wednesday for game four of their six game eastern swing.