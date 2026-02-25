WHL News

Kelowna Rockets seek fifth win in a row Wednesday against Seattle

Rockets look to keep rolling

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor - file Tij Iginla has 15 points over a six game point streak

The red hot Kelowna Rockets look to continue their winning ways on home ice Wednesday when they entertain the Seattle Thunderbirds.

Since losing in Wenatchee nearly two weeks ago, the Rockets have been unbeatable, winning a season-high four in a row, and doing it by dominating the opening 20 minutes.

Over the four game win streak, the Rockets have outscored the opposition 11-0 in the first period.

The Rockets have been led by Tij Iginla who has scored two goals in each of the last four games and has 15 points over a six-game point streak.

Vojtech Cihar has five goals and four assists over a seven game point streak while Carson Wetsch has picked up a goal and eight assists in his last six.

The T-Birds come into the game sitting in 10th in the Western Conference, three points in back of Victoria who hold down the eighth and final playoff spot.

This marks the fourth and final meeting of the season between the two teams. The T-Birds won the only meeting at Prospera Place back in early October while the Rockets prevailed in both meetings in Seattle.

If history and season norms are any indication, this will be a rough and tumble affair with plenty of penalties.

The Rockets and T-Birds sit one-two in penalty minutes in the Western Hockey League.

Over their three previous meetings, the teams have combined for 152 penalty minutes.

Kelowna comes into Wednesday’s game fourth in the Western Conference, and within striking distance of third place Prince George who are on their East Division road trip.

The Rockets will host Wenatchee to close out their three-game homestand Friday before travelling south of the border for a return engagement with the Wild Saturday.