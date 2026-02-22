WHL News

Penticton Vees make history with sweeping 7-3 win against Regina Pats

Vees make history with win

Photo: Keith Hershmiller Photography Penticton Vees dominated the Regina Pats 7-3 on Saturday.

The Penticton Vees delivered a sweeping victory against the Regina Pats with a 7-3 win Saturday, simultaneously making hockey history.

With the weekend win, the WHL newcomers scored their 36th victory of the season, giving the Vees the most wins for an expansion team in WHL history.

During the first period, the Vees scored twice. Matteo Danis scored on a powerplay and Diego Johnson made a breakaway goal for the South Okanagan team.

In the second period, Penticton again dominated with four goals by Ryden Evers, Nolan Stevenson, Johnson, and Danis.

The Pats answered back with three goals in the third period. But Evers took the final point of the night to bring the total to 7-3 for the Vees.

"The Vees climb to 36-12-4-4 on the season with and have passed the 2003-04 Everett Silvertips for the most wins by an expansion team in WHL history," reads a Penticton Vees Hockey Club press release.

Up next, the Vees continue on the road against the Swift Current Broncos Tuesday at 7 p.m.

GAME STATS

Shots:

Vees- 28

Pats- 26

Scoring:

Vees- Diego Johnson (2), Matteo Danis (2), Ryden Evers (2), Nolan Stevenson

Pats- Connor Bear (2), Caden Brown

Power Plays:

Vees- 1/3

Pats- 1/6

Goaltending:

Vees- AJ Reyelts - 23/26

Pats- Marek Schlenker - 18/24, Taylor Tabashniuk - 3/4