Penticton Vees make history with sweeping 7-3 win against Regina Pats
Vees make history with win
The Penticton Vees delivered a sweeping victory against the Regina Pats with a 7-3 win Saturday, simultaneously making hockey history.
With the weekend win, the WHL newcomers scored their 36th victory of the season, giving the Vees the most wins for an expansion team in WHL history.
During the first period, the Vees scored twice. Matteo Danis scored on a powerplay and Diego Johnson made a breakaway goal for the South Okanagan team.
In the second period, Penticton again dominated with four goals by Ryden Evers, Nolan Stevenson, Johnson, and Danis.
The Pats answered back with three goals in the third period. But Evers took the final point of the night to bring the total to 7-3 for the Vees.
"The Vees climb to 36-12-4-4 on the season with and have passed the 2003-04 Everett Silvertips for the most wins by an expansion team in WHL history," reads a Penticton Vees Hockey Club press release.
Up next, the Vees continue on the road against the Swift Current Broncos Tuesday at 7 p.m.
GAME STATS
Shots:
Vees- 28
Pats- 26
Scoring:
Vees- Diego Johnson (2), Matteo Danis (2), Ryden Evers (2), Nolan Stevenson
Pats- Connor Bear (2), Caden Brown
Power Plays:
Vees- 1/3
Pats- 1/6
Goaltending:
Vees- AJ Reyelts - 23/26
Pats- Marek Schlenker - 18/24, Taylor Tabashniuk - 3/4
