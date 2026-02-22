WHL News

Kelowna Rockets completed weekend sweep of Kamloops, doubling Blazers 4-2 Saturday

It didn’t look like it at the time, but an embarrassing loss in Wenatchee a week ago may have been the best thing for the Kelowna Rockets.

Following that loss to a Wild team dressing a dozen rookies and an eye to next season, the Rockets have reeled off four in a row and, just as important, have started strong in all four, outscoring the opposition 11-0 in the first period alone and 22-8 overall.

Saturday, they completed a weekend sweep of the Kamloops Blazers, beating their division rivals 4-2 before 5,226 fans at Prospera Place.

The win, coupled with Friday’s 3-2 overtime victory, moves Kelowna seven clear of the Blazers and still just a single point in back of Prince George which is two games into a six-game East Division road trip.

Again, it was Tij Iginla who led the way. The Rockets leading scorer scored twice for the fourth game in a row - goals that couldn’t have come at a more opportune time.

Deadlocked at one late in the second, Carson Wetsch won a race to the puck and sent a no-look backhand pass to Iginla who went in alone and beat Logan Edmonstone to the far side.

Iginla was at it again just 66 seconds later. With the Rockets enjoying the man advantage, Iginla tipped a Mazden Leslie point shot and, while falling, chipped a backhand past Edmonstone for what stood as the game winner.

Nursing a one-goal lead late in the third, Vojtech Cihar hit the empty net on a power play to ice the game.

Ty Halaburda got the Rockets on the board first with his 12th of the season, but Nathan Behm, who scored both goals for Kamloops Friday, tied it midway through the second.

Jordan Keller brought the Blazers to within one in the third, but Josh Banini shut the door the rest of the way.

The Rockets will be busy again this coming week, hosting Seattle Wednesday and Wenatchee Friday before travelling to Washington State for a return engagement with the Wild Saturday night.