WHL News

Rockets escape with OT win after Blazers erase two-goal deficit

Rockets edge Blazers in OT

Photo: Kamloops Blazers

The Kamloops Blazers clawed back from a two-goal deficit on Friday night but fell 3-2 in overtime to the Kelowna Rockets, missing a chance to gain ground in a tight B.C. Division.

Tij Iginla (2) and Mazden Leslie were the goal scorers for Kelowna. Nathan Behm scored both Blazers goals.

Iginla opened the scoring late in the first period and made it 2-0 early in the second. Behm scored twice in less than 90 seconds late in the second to tie it 2-2.

It stayed that way until 1:55 of overtime, when Leslie beat Kamloops goalie Ivans Kufterins to win it for the Rockets.

Harrison Boettiger made 28 saves on 30 shots in net for Kelowna. Kufterins stopped 26 of the 29 Rockets shots he faced.

Leslie finished the game with three points for the Rockets.

Announced attendance at Sandman Centre was 3,923.

Kelowna and Kamloops are four points apart in the standings with a month left in the regular season.

The Rockets are third in the B.C. Division and fifth in the Western Conference, while the Blazers are fourth in the division and seventh in the conference.

The two teams will do it again on Saturday night in Kelowna. Puck drop at Prospera Place is at 6:05 p.m.