Rockets escape with OT win after Blazers erase two-goal deficit
Rockets edge Blazers in OT
The Kamloops Blazers clawed back from a two-goal deficit on Friday night but fell 3-2 in overtime to the Kelowna Rockets, missing a chance to gain ground in a tight B.C. Division.
Tij Iginla (2) and Mazden Leslie were the goal scorers for Kelowna. Nathan Behm scored both Blazers goals.
Iginla opened the scoring late in the first period and made it 2-0 early in the second. Behm scored twice in less than 90 seconds late in the second to tie it 2-2.
It stayed that way until 1:55 of overtime, when Leslie beat Kamloops goalie Ivans Kufterins to win it for the Rockets.
Harrison Boettiger made 28 saves on 30 shots in net for Kelowna. Kufterins stopped 26 of the 29 Rockets shots he faced.
Leslie finished the game with three points for the Rockets.
Announced attendance at Sandman Centre was 3,923.
Kelowna and Kamloops are four points apart in the standings with a month left in the regular season.
The Rockets are third in the B.C. Division and fifth in the Western Conference, while the Blazers are fourth in the division and seventh in the conference.
The two teams will do it again on Saturday night in Kelowna. Puck drop at Prospera Place is at 6:05 p.m.
More WHL articles
- Kelowna Rockets
- West Kelowna Warriors
- Penticton Vees
- Vernon Vipers
- Kelowna Chiefs
- Kelowna Minor Hockey
- West Kelowna Minor Hockey
- Penticton Minor Hockey
- Vernon Minor Hockey
- Winfield Minor Hockey
- Pacific Adult Hockey League
- Kelowna Ball Hockey League
- Field Hockey Okanagan
- Okanagan Rockets
- Kelowna Heat Spring Hockey
- Okanagan Jr Warriors
- Canadian Hockey Enterprises
- Okanagan Hockey Group
- The Rink
- Canadian Sport School Hockey League
- BCHL | KIJHL | WHL | NHL
Cover your team's games! Write up a story and email us [email protected] for publication here.
Previous Stories
- Vees on their way to records Feb 17
- Rockets cruise by Ams Feb 16
- Blazers fall 4-2 in matinee Feb 16
- Vees sweep Royals 5-2 Feb 15
- Rockets lay giant beatdown Feb 14
- Blazers unable to hang on Feb 14
- Slow start halts Rockets Feb 13
- Rockets shake off bad start Feb 11
- Vees seeking historic wins Feb 11
- Vees beat Americans Feb 8
- Rockets settle for split Feb 7
- Vees defeat Americans 5-3 Feb 7