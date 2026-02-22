Volunteer portal now open for the 2026 Memorial Cup
Cup seeking volunteers
Here’s your chance to be a part of junior hockey’s most storied event.
The Canadian Hockey League, Kelowna Rockets and the 2026 Memorial Cup host committee have announced the launch of the Memorial Cup volunteer program.
Hundreds of volunteers are needed each year to help welcome visiting teams and fans, support game operations and bring the host community’s championship experience to life.
The host organizing committee is looking to the community to help fuel the fan experience from the fan festival area around Prospera Place, to the VIP transportation program and family-friendly activations in Stuart Park.
“Volunteers are the heartbeat of the Memorial Cup. Year after year, host communities rally to bring the championship to life, creating the experience that makes the Memorial Cup one of the most iconic events in hockey,” said CHL president Dan MacKenzie.
“As we look ahead to the culmination of the CHL’s 50th anniversary season, we’re proud to shine a light on the people behind the championship and invite the community to be part of this historic event."
Volunteers will have access to flexible, self-serve scheduling with morning, afternoon and evening shifts available throughout the tournament.
“When the Memorial Cup comes to town, it becomes a true community effort — and volunteers are what bring it to life,” said host committee co-chair Steve Thomson.
“Kelowna has a proud tradition of stepping up for big moments, and this will be one of them. We’re excited to welcome volunteers who want to play a meaningful role behind the scenes and help showcase our community’s spirit throughout the tournament.”
The 2026 Memorial Cup presented by Kubota runs from May 21 to 31.
Click here to learn more and to register.
