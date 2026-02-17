Kelowna Rockets score four in the first in cruising to a 7-2 holiday Monday win
Rockets cruise by Ams
Vojtech Cihas is getting hot at a perfect time for the Kelowna Rockets.
Looking to balance out the scoring attack, the Czechia native added to his hot streak with two more goals Monday in a 7-2 thumping of the visiting Tri-City Americans.
Cihas now has five goals while scoring in four straight, a streak that began with a tremendous end-to-end rush through the Wenatchee defence that resulted in a penalty shot and an equally tremendous move to score on that penalty shot.
His offensive game has grown incrementally since.
Monday, he took a backdoor feed from Tij Iginla and roofed a power play goal from a sharp angle, then fought through a defender to get to a rebound late in the second period.
Iginla also had a pair, including a between-the-legs flip from in tight.
Hiroki Gojsic, Ryan Oothoudt and Ty Halaburda also scored for the Rockets who led 4-0 and 6-2 by periods.
After another hum drum start to a game Friday in Wenatchee, the Rockets have come out flying the past two games on home ice, outscoring their opponents 9-0 during those opening 20 minutes.
Monday’s win moves the Rockets to within a single point of Prince George, who occupy third in the Western Conference. The Kamloops Blazers are now three back.
The Rockets and Blazers will meet in a home-and-home showdown this weekend, Friday in Kamloops and Saturday back at Prospera Place.
More WHL articles
- Kelowna Rockets
- West Kelowna Warriors
- Penticton Vees
- Vernon Vipers
- Kelowna Chiefs
- Kelowna Minor Hockey
- West Kelowna Minor Hockey
- Penticton Minor Hockey
- Vernon Minor Hockey
- Winfield Minor Hockey
- Pacific Adult Hockey League
- Kelowna Ball Hockey League
- Field Hockey Okanagan
- Okanagan Rockets
- Kelowna Heat Spring Hockey
- Okanagan Jr Warriors
- Canadian Hockey Enterprises
- Okanagan Hockey Group
- The Rink
- Canadian Sport School Hockey League
- BCHL | KIJHL | WHL | NHL
Cover your team's games! Write up a story and email us [email protected] for publication here.
Previous Stories
- Blazers fall 4-2 in matinee Feb 16
- Vees sweep Royals 5-2 Feb 15
- Rockets lay giant beatdown Feb 14
- Blazers unable to hang on Feb 14
- Slow start halts Rockets Feb 13
- Rockets shake off bad start Feb 11
- Vees seeking historic wins Feb 11
- Vees beat Americans Feb 8
- Rockets settle for split Feb 7
- Vees defeat Americans 5-3 Feb 7
- Rockets author comeback Feb 6
- 'Tips come back on Blazers Feb 6