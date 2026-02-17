WHL News

Victoria goaltender leads Royals to 4-2 victory against Kamloops Blazers

Photo: Twitter / Kamloops Blazers

The Kamloops Blazers ran into a hot goaltender during a Family Day matinee game at Sandman Centre, falling 4-2 to the visiting Victoria Royals.

Nathan Behm and Tommy Lafreniere scored for the Blazers. Henry Peterson, Timofei Runtso, Reggie Newman and Hayden Moore were the goal scorers for the Royals.

The Blazers fell behind early, with the first period ending with the Royals ahead 2-0. Behm scored at about 4:30 into the second period, and Lafreniere tied the game 2-2 early in the third.

The Royals surged ahead to finish off the third period, scoring two goals in five minutes to make it a 4-2 final.

Royals' goaltender Ethan Eskit earned the win in net, blocking 39 of 41 Kamloops shots. Logan Edmonstone made 25 saves on 28 Royals shots in the loss.

The Blazers scored twice on two power play opportunities.

With the loss, the Blazers fall to 25-19-6-5, good for fifth in the Western Conference and 10th overall. The Royals improve to 23-22-5-3, sitting at ninth in the Western Conference and 15th overall.

Next up for the Blue and Orange is a pair of games against the Kelowna Rockets. The two teams will face off at Sandman Centre on Friday, Feb. 20, before the Blazers hit the road for a game at Prospera Place on Saturday, Feb. 21.