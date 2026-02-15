WHL News

Penticton Vees defeat Victoria Royals 5-2 after slow first period

Vees sweep Royals 5-2

Photo: Cherie Morgan Penticton Vees defeated the Victoria Royals 5-2 on Feb. 14.

The Penticton Vees swept the Victoria Royals 5-2 after a slow first period on home ice Saturday night.

The Royals found the back of the net first at the end of the first period. But during the second period, Jacob Kvasnicka snuck one in off the post on the power play for the Vees to even the score.

Then, Brady Birnie caught a bouncing puck and ripped it into the net. He was quickly followed by Diego Johnson 24 seconds later, who made the lead 3-1 for the Vees heading into the third period.

In the third period, the Royals took a point under the crossbar. But the Vee's Tristan Petersen shot the puck off the bar, off the back of the Royal's goalie and into the net, to make the score 4-2.

Kvasnicka netted an empty net goal, making the final score to 5-2.

"The Vees climb to 34-11-4-4 on the season with the win and are just one win away from tying the Everett Silvertips for most wins in an expansion season by a WHL club," reads a Penticton Vees Hockey Club press release.

Up next, the Vees host the Prince George Cougars at the South Okanagan Events Centre on Family Day at 2 p.m.

GAME STATS

Shots:

Vees- 29

Royals- 23

Scoring:

Vees- Jacob Kvasnicka (2), Brady Birnie, Diego Johnson, Tristan Petersen

Royals- Seth Fryer, Roan Woodward

Power Plays:

Vees- 1/3

Royals- 0/7

Goaltending:

Vees- AJ Reyelts - 21/23

Royals- Ethan Eskit - 24/28