Rockets charge out of the gate with five in the first in 8-2 thumping of Vancouver

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor Owen Folstrom had a pair of goals as the Rockets dumped Vancouver 8-2 Saturday.

The Kelowna Rockets were not happy with their effort Friday night in Wenatchee, especially their first period when they fell behind 3-1 and could not quite claw their way back.

Oh, those starts which have been so confounding and frustrating for stretches of the season, but magnified lately with a roster now set following several moves designed to add experience and a calming influence to the roster.

With Friday still fresh, the Rockets came out of the gates like a team possessed, jumping all over the lowly Vancouver Giants from the opening puck drop.

It was 4-0 by the 7:18 mark of the first and 5-0 before the period ended.

The Rockets took their foot off the gas in the second - some sloppy play leading to two Vancouver goals, but two in the first 90 seconds of the third nailed down the Rockets 8-2 victory.

“To speak candidly, the group was pissed off last night and they weren’t happy with how things went - nor should they be,” said head coach Derrick Martin.

“I thought the group showed up tonight with a mission in mind and took care of business.”

Martin said he was proud of the contributions up and down the lineup, not only on the scoresheet but big plays in key moments and some big saves at crucial times from Josh Banini.

Tij Iginla had two goals and two assists to pace the Rockets. Owen Folstrom and Mazden Leslie also had a couple of goals each with Carson Wetsch and Vojtech Cihar, with his third in as many nights also contributing with goals.

Ty Halaburda, playing his 300th Western Hockey League game against the team he suited up in 283 of those, had three assists.

“It was really good. It doesn’t feel real playing 300 games in this league and to be able to play this game against the Giants was really special,” said Halaburda.

Doing it in a win was even more special for the five-year veteran.

It was also special for Folstrom, the 17-year-old who anchors the fourth line, skating Saturday with Eli Barrett and Connor Pankratz.

“I think I’m always just trying to play the same game, crash the net and when it’s there, it’s awesome to get it but at the end of the day you’re just trying to do whatever you can to make your team better,” said Folsttrom.

“If that’s not scoring goals, then laying bodies back checking, different things. But, it was really nice to get on the scoresheet tonight.”

Saturday was his first WHL multi-goal game and gives him six points in the last games on a line that doesn’t see the ice as much as the big guns but have been contributing every night.

“He does some really important things for us on a nightly basis. He works so hard,” said Martin.

“He goes quietly about it when he does score and tonight was no different.

“He’s been a big player for us all season long. He’s shown a ton of maturity and you forget he’s just 17 years old.”

Saturday’s win leaves the Rockets three behind second place Prince Geroge in the BC Division and now two up on Kamloops who lost in overtime to the Cougars Saturday.

The Rockets get back at it Monday afternoon when they entertain the Tri-City Americans in a Family Day matinee. Face off is 2 p.m.