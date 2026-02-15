WHL News

Cougars storm back late, beat Blazers 3-2 in marathon shootout

Blazers unable to hang on

Photo: Kamloops Blazers

The Kamloops Blazers surrendered a late lead on Saturday and dropped a 3-2 decision to the Prince George Cougars in a marathon 14-round shootout.

Tommy Lafreniere and Josh Evaschesen scored for the Blazers. Kayden Lemire and Terik Parascak scored for the Cougars.

Lafreniere opened the scoring at 8:29 of the opening period, and it stayed that way until Evaschesen made it 2-0 midway through the third. Lemire got the Cougars on the board two minutes later and Parascak tied it with six seconds remaining.

Following an overtime with a lot of chances, the shootout made it to 14 rounds before Aiden Foster scored to seal it for Prince George.

Ivans Kufterins made 31 saves on 33 shots in net for the Blazers. Joshua Ravensbergen stopped 29 of 31 Kamloops shots.

Announced attendance at Sandman Centre was 4,362.

The shootout loss moves the Blazers to 25-18-6-5 on the season, which has them fourth in WHL’s B.C. Division and fifth in the Western Conference.

The Blazers are back in action on Monday, when they will host the Victoria Royals for a 2 p.m. Family Day matinee.