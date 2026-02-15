Cougars storm back late, beat Blazers 3-2 in marathon shootout
Blazers unable to hang on
The Kamloops Blazers surrendered a late lead on Saturday and dropped a 3-2 decision to the Prince George Cougars in a marathon 14-round shootout.
Tommy Lafreniere and Josh Evaschesen scored for the Blazers. Kayden Lemire and Terik Parascak scored for the Cougars.
Lafreniere opened the scoring at 8:29 of the opening period, and it stayed that way until Evaschesen made it 2-0 midway through the third. Lemire got the Cougars on the board two minutes later and Parascak tied it with six seconds remaining.
Following an overtime with a lot of chances, the shootout made it to 14 rounds before Aiden Foster scored to seal it for Prince George.
Ivans Kufterins made 31 saves on 33 shots in net for the Blazers. Joshua Ravensbergen stopped 29 of 31 Kamloops shots.
Announced attendance at Sandman Centre was 4,362.
The shootout loss moves the Blazers to 25-18-6-5 on the season, which has them fourth in WHL’s B.C. Division and fifth in the Western Conference.
The Blazers are back in action on Monday, when they will host the Victoria Royals for a 2 p.m. Family Day matinee.
More WHL articles
- Kelowna Rockets
- West Kelowna Warriors
- Penticton Vees
- Vernon Vipers
- Kelowna Chiefs
- Kelowna Minor Hockey
- West Kelowna Minor Hockey
- Penticton Minor Hockey
- Vernon Minor Hockey
- Winfield Minor Hockey
- Pacific Adult Hockey League
- Kelowna Ball Hockey League
- Field Hockey Okanagan
- Okanagan Rockets
- Kelowna Heat Spring Hockey
- Okanagan Jr Warriors
- Canadian Hockey Enterprises
- Okanagan Hockey Group
- The Rink
- Canadian Sport School Hockey League
- BCHL | KIJHL | WHL | NHL
Cover your team's games! Write up a story and email us [email protected] for publication here.
Previous Stories
- Rockets lay giant beatdown Feb 14
- Slow start halts Rockets Feb 13
- Rockets shake off bad start Feb 11
- Vees seeking historic wins Feb 11
- Vees beat Americans Feb 8
- Rockets settle for split Feb 7
- Vees defeat Americans 5-3 Feb 7
- Rockets author comeback Feb 6
- 'Tips come back on Blazers Feb 6
- Royals outgun Blazers 4-1 Feb 4
- Rockets fall in OT Feb 3
- Vees manage shootout win Feb 2