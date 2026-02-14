WHL News

Kelowna Rockets gave up three early power play goals and were unable to come back in a loss in Wenatchee

Slow start halts Rockets

Photo: Contributed Rockets fall 5-3 in Wenatchee

Kelowna Rockets head coach Derrick Martin hoped Wednesday's 20 minute effort against the Wenatchee Wild would serve as a wake-up call to his Memorial Cup-bound roster.

It didn't.

In the rematch Friday night in Kennewick, Wa., a team clearly building for next year with a dozen rookies in the lineup, jumped on the Rockets early in what was yet another slow start.

The Wild, with the league's third worst power play, scored twice with the man advantage in the first period alone to grab an early 3-1 lead.

Another power play goal 2:21 into the second built the lead the three and spelled the end of the night for Harrison Boettiger, who managed to stop just six of 10 shots directed his way over 22 minutes and change.

That the Rockets were able to take over the game and claw their way to within a goal before surrendering a late empty net marker was little consolation in a game that could have allowed them to keep pace with Prince George, the team they are trying to chase down for second in the division and third in the conference.

As it sits, they fall three behind the Cougars and remain a single point up on Kamloops.

Vojtech Cihar with his second goal in as many games, Dawson Gerwing and Hiroki Gojsic all scored for the Rockets who trailed by one going into the third.

Despite peppering Tobias Tvrznik with 12 shots in the third and 26 over the final 40, the Rockets were unable to generate the tying goal.

Rui Han with a pair including the opening and closing goals pace the way for Wenatchee. Luka Shcherbyna had a goal and two assists.

The Rockets return home Saturday to host a Vancouver Giants team fresh off a 3-2 overtime win over Penticton.

Kelowna will also host Tri-City Monday afternoon to close out a busy week.