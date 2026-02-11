Penticton Vees looking to make history in rookie WHL season
Vees seeking historic wins
The Penticton Vees are seeking to make history in their first Western Hockey League season as they head into a pivotal weekend.
Currently sitting second in the Western Conference and atop the B.C. Division, the Vees are chasing some records in their first year as a WHL expansion team.
They have 33 wins and 73 points heading into this weekend, which puts them just two wins shy of the WHL expansion team rookie record of 35 wins set by the Everett Silvertips in 2003/04.
The Vees are also four wins away from the Canadian Hockey League’s expansion benchmark of 37 victories, which the Longueuil Chevaliers achieved in the QMJHL in 1982/83.
Vees head coach and general manager Fred Harbinson is aware of the benchmarks, and is staying focused on the task ahead.
“Obviously we understand that we have a challenging final quarter of the season in front of us,” Harbinson said. “I always try to motivate our players to build on the Vees legacy during their time in Penticton.
“These milestones, if accomplished, will be something the players and organization can be proud of years down the road and, in the short term, will help push us as we try and prepare ourselves for the upcoming playoffs.”
The Vees have a 22-3-1-0 record since the start of December, which also means they are in a solid position for playoff contention.
Penticton is on home ice at the South Okanagan Events Centre on Saturday at 6 p.m. against the Victoria Royals, followed by a Family Day matchup Monday at 2 p.m. against the Prince George Cougars.
For tickets, click here.
