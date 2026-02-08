WHL News

Penticton Vees defeat Tri-City Americans 4-0 for fourth straight win

Vees claim 4th straight win

Photo: Tri-City Americans Penticton Vees defeat Tri-City Americans 4-0 for their fourth straight win on Feb. 7.

The Penticton Vees claimed their fourth straight victory Saturday night with a 4-0 win against the Tri-City Americans.

After a quiet first period on both sides, the Vees' Ryden Evers scored on the power play. Then, Jacob Kvasnick deflected a point shot over the Americans' goaltender, making it 2-0.

Diego Johnson and Brady Birnie both potted the puck into the net for the Vees, doubling the lead for a final score of 4-0.

"AJ Reyelts stopped all 19 shots he faced for his third shutout of the season, which is now tied for a league high," reads a Penticton Vees Hockey Club press release.

Up next, the Vees play the Vancouver Giants at the Langley Events Centre at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 13.

GAME STATS

Shots:

Vees- 37

Americans- 19

Scoring:

Vees- Ryden Evers, Jacob Kvasnicka, Diego Johnson, Brady Birnie

Americans- N/A

Power Plays:

Vees- 2/4

Americans- 0/2

Goaltending:

Vees- AJ Reyelts - 19/19

Americans- Xavier Wendt - 33/37