Penticton Vees defeat Tri-City Americans 4-0 for fourth straight win
Vees claim 4th straight win
The Penticton Vees claimed their fourth straight victory Saturday night with a 4-0 win against the Tri-City Americans.
After a quiet first period on both sides, the Vees' Ryden Evers scored on the power play. Then, Jacob Kvasnick deflected a point shot over the Americans' goaltender, making it 2-0.
Diego Johnson and Brady Birnie both potted the puck into the net for the Vees, doubling the lead for a final score of 4-0.
"AJ Reyelts stopped all 19 shots he faced for his third shutout of the season, which is now tied for a league high," reads a Penticton Vees Hockey Club press release.
Up next, the Vees play the Vancouver Giants at the Langley Events Centre at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 13.
GAME STATS
Shots:
Vees- 37
Americans- 19
Scoring:
Vees- Ryden Evers, Jacob Kvasnicka, Diego Johnson, Brady Birnie
Americans- N/A
Power Plays:
Vees- 2/4
Americans- 0/2
Goaltending:
Vees- AJ Reyelts - 19/19
Americans- Xavier Wendt - 33/37
