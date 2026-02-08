Prince George dump the Rockets 4-1 on back end of back-to-back games in the northern city
Rockets settle for split
The Kelowna Rockets will have to settle for a split of their two-game set in Prince George.
After climbing to within a single point of the Cougars following Friday’s 3-2 win, the Rockets had a chance to leap frog their hosts into third in the Western Conference.
Instead, they slipped back into fifth following Saturday’s 4-1 defeat.
Kamloops blanked Vancouver 5-0 to jump over the Rockets into fourth, where the teams were to start the weekend.
The Cougars broke the Rockets back when Brock Souch tipped home a centering pass with .5 seconds left on the clock and the teams playing four aside.
The Rockets let Carson Carels get behind the defence, circle the net and throw a perfect centering pass for Souch with time expiring.
Prince George built off that with three unanswered in the second.
Dmitri Yakutsenak scored a pair of power play goals sandwiched around Arsenii Anisimov’s even strength marker to take a 4-0 lead into the third.
The lone bright spot for the Rockets was Owen Folstrom’s power play goal 7:45 into the third. It was the second goal in as many nights for Folstrom.
Josh Banini, making his first start since taking a puck near the eye while sitting on the bench Jan. 10 in Portland, turned away 27 shots.
The Rockets head home to face Wenatchee Wednesday at Prospera Place in the first meeting of the season between the conference rivals. The two teams will do battle in Wenatchee Friday.
More WHL articles
- Kelowna Rockets
- West Kelowna Warriors
- Penticton Vees
- Vernon Vipers
- Kelowna Chiefs
- Kelowna Minor Hockey
- West Kelowna Minor Hockey
- Penticton Minor Hockey
- Vernon Minor Hockey
- Winfield Minor Hockey
- Pacific Adult Hockey League
- Kelowna Ball Hockey League
- Field Hockey Okanagan
- Okanagan Rockets
- Kelowna Heat Spring Hockey
- Okanagan Jr Warriors
- Canadian Hockey Enterprises
- Okanagan Hockey Group
- The Rink
- Canadian Sport School Hockey League
- BCHL | KIJHL | WHL | NHL
Cover your team's games! Write up a story and email us [email protected] for publication here.
Previous Stories
- Vees defeat Americans 5-3 Feb 7
- Rockets author comeback Feb 6
- 'Tips come back on Blazers Feb 6
- Royals outgun Blazers 4-1 Feb 4
- Rockets fall in OT Feb 3
- Vees manage shootout win Feb 2
- Vees win again at home Feb 1
- Rockets pummel Giants Jan 31
- Blazers fall 4-3 in overtime Jan 31
- Rockets earn important win Jan 30
- Blazers end Vees win streak Jan 30
- Rebels no match for Blazers Jan 28