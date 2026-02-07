Penticton Vees come back with a win, defeating the Tri-City Americans 5-3
Vees defeat Americans 5-3
The Penticton Vees added another win to their tally on Friday night, defeating the Tri-City Americans by a 5-3 score at the SOEC.
Tristan Petersen would start the scoring for the home team, just 65 seconds in on a scramble in front of the net to put the Vees up 1-0.
Then, Jacob Kvasnicka tucked a short-side shot on Tri-City goaltender Ryan Grout to make it 2-0.
Kvasnicka didn't wait long to pick up his second of the night, scoring shortly after his first goal, making it 3-0.
Connor Dale would help deny the Vees a shutout, getting a goal for the Americans late in the period to make the score 3-1, finishing off the first period.
The Vees would add another goal in the second period, when the puck was sent off the stick of Diego Johnson, making it 4-1 heading into the third period.
Tri-City's Grady Martin would score next, before Dale picked up his second of the night on the power play.
The Vees would add on one more, with Doogan Pederson snagging a loose puck in the neutral zone and then passing it to Ryden Evers, who tucked it under the bar to make the final score 5-3.
The Vees finish off their home-and-home with the Americans tomorrow in Kennewick, WA. Puck drop is 6:05 p.m.
