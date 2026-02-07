WHL News

Kelowna Rockets pick up important two points in Prince George Friday

Rockets author comeback

Photo: Contributed Kelowna Rockets come from behind to edge Prince George 3-2 Friday

Tij Iginla scored with the Kelowna Rockets enjoying a two-man advantage and Harrison Boettiger shut the door from there as the Rockets edged Prince George 3-2 Friday to kick-off back-to-back games at the CN Centre in Prince George.

Deadlocked at 2-2, Brock Souch was handed a delay of game penalty with the Cougars already down a man.

Mazden Leslie skated slowly toward the left circle, dropped a pass to Iginla in the high slot who wired a wrist shot over the block of Joshua Ravensbergen for what proved to be the game winner.

AND TIJ TAKES THE LEAD.??



His 2⃣6⃣th of the season, and it's on the POWERPLAY!?@Kelowna_Rockets | @utahmammoth pic.twitter.com/lyPZa02Zhd — Western Hockey League (@TheWHL) February 7, 2026

Boettiger made a couple of key saves on a late penalty kill to preserve the victory.

The win came on a night when the Rockets big guns were relatively quiet.

Owen Folstrom and Connor Pankratz took care of the early scoring.

Pankratz got the Rockets on the board with the only goal of the opening period, chipping a pass over a sliding Ravensbergen on a three-on-two break.

The Cougars jumped on the Rockets early in the second, getting goals a:35 apart from Dawson Seitz and Souch to take a 2-1 lead.

But, fortune smiled on the Rockets just 20 seconds after Souch gave the Cougars their first lead of the night.

On a harmless looking rim around the boards, the puck hit something along the end boards, propelling it to the front of the net.

With Ravensbergen leaving the near post expecting the puck to come out the other side, Pankratz pounced on the loose biscuit and tapped it into the wide open net.

AND WE'RE ALL TIED UP.?



Owen Folstrom cuts the Cougars lead, and it's 2-2.?@Kelowna_Rockets pic.twitter.com/bDdy1N4YVN — Western Hockey League (@TheWHL) February 7, 2026

Boettinger turned away 31 shots in the victory.

The Rockets, who have struggled the last few games with the man advantage, were just 1-6, but the one goal came at a crucial time, allowing the Rockets to secure the two points.

The win propelled the Rockets back into fourth in the Western Conference, a point better than Kamloops and just one in back of the Cougars.

Kelowna can take over third with a second win in Prince George.

The Rockets return home after Saturday’s game to get ready to host the Wenatchee Wild Wednesday.