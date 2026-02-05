Kamloops Blazers fall 4-1 against Victoria Royal in second of back-to-back games
Royals outgun Blazers 4-1
After delivering a royal beatdown the night before, the Kamloops Blazers were batted away in a 4-1 loss in the second of back-to-back games in Victoria.
The Victoria Royals struck first and netted two goals in the first period. Ty Coupland scored the lone Blazers goal before the end of the period.
The Royals scored early in the second to extend their lead and an empty net goal with less than two minutes left in the game dashed any hope for a Blazers comeback.
Blazers goalie Logan Edmonstone made 31 saves on 34 shots. Victoria net minder Ethan Eskit stopped 19 of 20 shots.
Announced attendance at Save-On-Foods Memorial Arena in Victoria was 2,874.
The loss moves the Blazers to 24-16-6-4 on the season, putting them in fourth place in the WHL’s Western Conference. The Victoria Royals moved up to 21-19-5-3, good for eight in the conference.
Up next for the Blazers is a stop in Everett, Wa. to face off against the league-leading Silvertips on Friday, Feb. 6. Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m.
More WHL articles
- Kelowna Rockets
- West Kelowna Warriors
- Penticton Vees
- Vernon Vipers
- Kelowna Chiefs
- Kelowna Minor Hockey
- West Kelowna Minor Hockey
- Penticton Minor Hockey
- Vernon Minor Hockey
- Winfield Minor Hockey
- Pacific Adult Hockey League
- Kelowna Ball Hockey League
- Field Hockey Okanagan
- Okanagan Rockets
- Kelowna Heat Spring Hockey
- Okanagan Jr Warriors
- Canadian Hockey Enterprises
- Okanagan Hockey Group
- The Rink
- Canadian Sport School Hockey League
- BCHL | KIJHL | WHL | NHL
Cover your team's games! Write up a story and email us [email protected] for publication here.
Previous Stories
- Rockets fall in OT Feb 3
- Vees manage shootout win Feb 2
- Vees win again at home Feb 1
- Rockets pummel Giants Jan 31
- Blazers fall 4-3 in overtime Jan 31
- Rockets earn important win Jan 30
- Blazers end Vees win streak Jan 30
- Rebels no match for Blazers Jan 28
- Rockets take down Rebels Jan 27
- Rockets release Czech Jan 26
- Vees nab 14th straight win Jan 26
- Vees streak reaches 13 Jan 24