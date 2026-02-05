WHL News

Kamloops Blazers fall 4-1 against Victoria Royal in second of back-to-back games

Photo: Kamloops Blazers / Facebook The Blazers fell 4-1 to the Victoria Royals Wednesday night.

After delivering a royal beatdown the night before, the Kamloops Blazers were batted away in a 4-1 loss in the second of back-to-back games in Victoria.

The Victoria Royals struck first and netted two goals in the first period. Ty Coupland scored the lone Blazers goal before the end of the period.

The Royals scored early in the second to extend their lead and an empty net goal with less than two minutes left in the game dashed any hope for a Blazers comeback.

Blazers goalie Logan Edmonstone made 31 saves on 34 shots. Victoria net minder Ethan Eskit stopped 19 of 20 shots.

Announced attendance at Save-On-Foods Memorial Arena in Victoria was 2,874.

The loss moves the Blazers to 24-16-6-4 on the season, putting them in fourth place in the WHL’s Western Conference. The Victoria Royals moved up to 21-19-5-3, good for eight in the conference.

Up next for the Blazers is a stop in Everett, Wa. to face off against the league-leading Silvertips on Friday, Feb. 6. Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m.