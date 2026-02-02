WHL News

Penticton Vees pull off shootout win after letting go of four-goal lead

Photo: Penticton Vees/Brian Johnson

The Penticton Vees pulled off a shootout win Sunday night, having to battle back from a Seattle Thunderbirds comeback.

The Vees started out with a 4-0 lead, all in the first period. But the Thunderbirds had some fight in them, tying the game to force overtime.

During the overtime period, the Vees managed to kill 1:32 of Thunderbirds powerplay time, forcing the shootout.

Brittan Alstead scored the only shootout goal, while goalie Ethan McCallum held up against all the shots he faced.

The Vees' season is now at 31-10-4-3, after this 5-4 shootout win.

GAME STATS

Shots:

Vees- 28

Thunderbirds- 44

Scoring:

Vees- Diego Johnson (2), Brittan Alstead, Brady Birnie, Brittan Alstead (Shootout)

Thunderbirds- Cameron Schmidt, Antonio Martorana, Noah Kosick, Coster Dunn

Power Plays:

Vees- 0/4

Thunderbirds- 0/5

Goaltending:

Vees- Ethan McCaullum 40/44

Thunderbirds- Marek Sklenicka- 24/28

The Vees are heading off to Spokane this week to battle the Chiefs on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 7 p.m.