Penticton Vees pull off shootout win after letting go of four-goal lead
Vees manage shootout win
The Penticton Vees pulled off a shootout win Sunday night, having to battle back from a Seattle Thunderbirds comeback.
The Vees started out with a 4-0 lead, all in the first period. But the Thunderbirds had some fight in them, tying the game to force overtime.
During the overtime period, the Vees managed to kill 1:32 of Thunderbirds powerplay time, forcing the shootout.
Brittan Alstead scored the only shootout goal, while goalie Ethan McCallum held up against all the shots he faced.
The Vees' season is now at 31-10-4-3, after this 5-4 shootout win.
GAME STATS
Shots:
Vees- 28
Thunderbirds- 44
Scoring:
Vees- Diego Johnson (2), Brittan Alstead, Brady Birnie, Brittan Alstead (Shootout)
Thunderbirds- Cameron Schmidt, Antonio Martorana, Noah Kosick, Coster Dunn
Power Plays:
Vees- 0/4
Thunderbirds- 0/5
Goaltending:
Vees- Ethan McCaullum 40/44
Thunderbirds- Marek Sklenicka- 24/28
The Vees are heading off to Spokane this week to battle the Chiefs on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 7 p.m.
More WHL articles
- Kelowna Rockets
- West Kelowna Warriors
- Penticton Vees
- Vernon Vipers
- Kelowna Chiefs
- Kelowna Minor Hockey
- West Kelowna Minor Hockey
- Penticton Minor Hockey
- Vernon Minor Hockey
- Winfield Minor Hockey
- Pacific Adult Hockey League
- Kelowna Ball Hockey League
- Field Hockey Okanagan
- Okanagan Rockets
- Kelowna Heat Spring Hockey
- Okanagan Jr Warriors
- Canadian Hockey Enterprises
- Okanagan Hockey Group
- The Rink
- Canadian Sport School Hockey League
- BCHL | KIJHL | WHL | NHL
Cover your team's games! Write up a story and email us [email protected] for publication here.
Previous Stories
- Vees win again at home Feb 1
- Rockets pummel Giants Jan 31
- Blazers fall 4-3 in overtime Jan 31
- Rockets earn important win Jan 30
- Blazers end Vees win streak Jan 30
- Rebels no match for Blazers Jan 28
- Rockets take down Rebels Jan 27
- Rockets release Czech Jan 26
- Vees nab 14th straight win Jan 26
- Vees streak reaches 13 Jan 24
- Rockets hold onto late lead Jan 23
- Blazers win big over Wild Jan 23