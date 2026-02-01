WHL News
Penticton Vees defeat Portland Winterhawks 5-3 after breaking big win streak
Vees win again at home
Photo: herie Morgan
Penticton Vees defeat Portland Winterhawks 5-3 Saturday.
The Penticton Vees defeated the Portland Winterhawks 5-3 in home territory over the weekend.
On Sunday, the Vees scored the first goal in the second period with Louie Wehmann scoring out from behind the net.
After 40 minutes of game time, Tristan Petersen scored a shot, followed by another. Ryden Evers also slid in a point for Penticton under the bar.
The Winterhawks' Jordan Dugauy answered back with two goals of his own, making the game 4-2.
Finally, Wehmann took his second point of the night on an empty net. And Portland got the last goal of the night, finishing out at 5-3.
Game stats:
Shots:
- Vees- 32
- Winterhawks- 38
Scoring:
- Vees- Louie Wehmann (2), Jacob Kvasnicka, Ryden Evers, Tristan Petersen
- Winterhawks- Jordan Duguay (2), Luke Wilfley
Power Plays:
- Vees- 0/2
- Winterhawks- 0/2
Goaltending:
- Vees- AJ Reyelts - 35/28
- Winterhawks- Cruz Chase - 27/31
Up next, the Vees play the Seattle Thunderbirds in Washington State Sunday at 5 p.m.
