WHL News

Kelowna Rockets get key win over Prince George, a team they are trying to catch in the standings

Rockets earn important win

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor Owen Folstrom reacts to his game winning goal Friday

It’s been more than a month since the Kelowna Rockets took down a team ahead of them in the standings.

It was back on Jan. 16, a 5-2 win over the Calgary Hitmen.

Friday, they snapped a 2-2 tie with two unanswered goals in the third for a 4-2 win over the Prince George Cougars, a team they are trying to catch in the Western Conference.

It wasn’t lost on the coaching staff or the players in the room.

“That’s huge. We talk about it all the time and to go out and do it tonight was special,” said defenceman Keith McInnis.

“I think it kind of proves to ourselves we can do it, to our coaches and it’s even good for our fans to see we can do this. We just have to keep building and keep moving forward.”

The Rockets got the only goal of the first. Connor Pankratz won a battle along the boards, worked the puck to Tomas Poletin who turned and in one motion, sent a shot over the right shoulder of Cougars netminder Joshua Ravensbergen.

It looked for the longest time as if that goal may stand up throughout the game.

Both Ravensbergen and Harrison Boettiger were very good and both offences were missing by inches when they did get Grade A looks.

It was the Cougars who finally broke through. Kooper Gizowski with a power play goal off a faceoff infraction call the Rockets questioned and a Riley Ashe goal 90 seconds later gave the Cougars their first lead of the night.

But, the Rockets didn't quit, didn’t sag, didn't resign themselves to letting another one slip away.

“You really notice the maturity of our group in moments like that right now. There was no quit, I didn’t think there was any crying on the bench,” said head coach Derrick Martin.

“I think the best teams I have coached you could feel that on the bench and You could feel that tonight that our group wasn’t done.”

There were three key moments in this one for the Rockets.

The first came three minutes after Ashe put the Cougars up a goal when Parker Alcos, using Tij Iginla as a decoy, ripped a wrist shot to the far corner from the right circle to even the score at 2-2 heading to the third.

He saw a window and turned it into a doorway. ??



Parker Alcos ties things up for the @Kelowna_Rockets! @Canucks | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/oX5xl8bsIP — Western Hockey League (@TheWHL) January 31, 2026

The second came six minutes into the final period. Jaxon Kehrig slid a pass to Owen Folstrom just inside the Cougars blueline.

His shot missed the net by about 15 feet, hit the boards and deflected to the side of the net, off Ravensbergen’s skate and in.

The bounce of all bounces! ⛹️



Owen Folstrom gives the @Kelowna_Rockets the lead! pic.twitter.com/K2Ux8kXQHv — Western Hockey League (@TheWHL) January 31, 2026

It’s a break that has been few and far between for the Rockets.

“I think you earn lucky breaks, I don’t think they just show up. I thought our group earned it tonight and I thought it was fitting it was the Pankratz, Kehrig Folstrom line that went out and did it,” said Martin.

“They went out and played some really good, sound, reliable hockey for us the last four or five games. When we need to get back on the forecheck and back to the other team’s end, they are the line we are relying on to do that.”

The final key moment was reserved for Boettiger who has been a workhorse since Josh Banini went down with an injury three weeks ago.

With three minutes left in regulation time, Ashe stepped out of the penalty box, snuck behind the Rockets defence, took a stretch pass and went in all alone on Boettiger.

The Rockets netminder snagged it with his glove to the delight of 4,700 fans in attendance at Propsera Place.

McInnis, who already had a pair of assists, calmly grabbed a loose puck deep in his own end and sent a 190 foot shot into the yawning cage with 23 seconds left.

The plan, according to the veteran defenceman, was to clear the zone and hopefully hit the net and seal the deal.

Mission accomplished.

“That was a big one for us,” said Mcinnis.

“They’ve come here the last couple of times and taken two points from us. Going into tonight I think we really needed those points.

“To play the way we did and execute, we are very proud of our guys.”

The Rockets again leapfrogged Tri-City into sole possession of fifth in the conference. They remain a point in back of Kamloops who knocked off Penticton Friday, and four in arrears of the Cougars.

The Rockets head to Vancouver Saturday to face a Giants team that has lost six in a row and have just two wins in their last 10.

Kelowna will host Portland Tuesday before back-to-back games up in Prince George next weekend.